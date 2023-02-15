'You' 's Joe Goldberg Befriends Surprise Killer — and Gets a Visit from Dead Ex Love — in Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

Warning: This post contains spoilers pegged to the first half of You season 4.

Things are about to get much more twisted for Joe Golberg in the second half of You season 4.

In the first trailer for part 2, arriving on March 9, serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) comes face to face with the Eat the Rich killer (who, shockingly, wasn't Joe to begin with). Though danger could be in the air, one thing becomes clear — the London murderer just wants a friend.

As Goldberg meets with surprise killer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), the author-turned-politician explains to Joe why he's seeking out his company.

"Isn't it obvious? I want a friend," Rhys says. "Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to. I care about you, Joe."

Courtesy of Netflix

Past seasons of You have seen Joe attempt to put his killing tendencies behind him. He even settled down in the suburbs with wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and started a family. And more recently, he moved abroad for a fresh start under a new name.

Joe will attempt to put out the murderous fire within him once again — asking Rhys if the killing is over.

However, a friend with similar, homicidal tendencies may make it even harder for Joe to control his own impulses. "You don't get to tell me who I am," Joe says. "I am not some cold-blooded psycho."

As Joe attempts to run from his killer instincts, the past catches up with him. Flashes of someone chained to a chair, a night with a shovel in the woods, and increasing suspicion flash by until one shocking moment — when Joe's ex-wife, Love, is sitting in front of him.

Courtesy of Netflix

Viewers will remember Love's death — at the hands of Joe — during the season 3 finale. This wouldn't be the first time Joe started seeing ghosts of his past victims, if that's indeed what's happening with Love's appearance before him, thousands of miles away from where he killed her.

Part 1 of season 4 saw Joe move to London and assume the identity of a university professor named Jonathan Moore. He'll continue on under the disguise in part 2, though his secret may not be as safe as it once was with Rhys in his corner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

You season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere in full on March 9.