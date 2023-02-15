'You' 's Joe Goldberg Befriends Surprise Killer — and Gets a Visit from Dead Ex Love — in Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

The first half of You season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, and part 2 will premiere in full on March 9

By
Published on February 15, 2023 10:00 AM

Warning: This post contains spoilers pegged to the first half of You season 4.

Things are about to get much more twisted for Joe Golberg in the second half of You season 4.

In the first trailer for part 2, arriving on March 9, serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) comes face to face with the Eat the Rich killer (who, shockingly, wasn't Joe to begin with). Though danger could be in the air, one thing becomes clear — the London murderer just wants a friend.

As Goldberg meets with surprise killer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), the author-turned-politician explains to Joe why he's seeking out his company.

"Isn't it obvious? I want a friend," Rhys says. "Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to. I care about you, Joe."

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

Past seasons of You have seen Joe attempt to put his killing tendencies behind him. He even settled down in the suburbs with wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and started a family. And more recently, he moved abroad for a fresh start under a new name.

Joe will attempt to put out the murderous fire within him once again — asking Rhys if the killing is over.

However, a friend with similar, homicidal tendencies may make it even harder for Joe to control his own impulses. "You don't get to tell me who I am," Joe says. "I am not some cold-blooded psycho."

As Joe attempts to run from his killer instincts, the past catches up with him. Flashes of someone chained to a chair, a night with a shovel in the woods, and increasing suspicion flash by until one shocking moment — when Joe's ex-wife, Love, is sitting in front of him.

You. Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in episode 409 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

Viewers will remember Love's death — at the hands of Joe — during the season 3 finale. This wouldn't be the first time Joe started seeing ghosts of his past victims, if that's indeed what's happening with Love's appearance before him, thousands of miles away from where he killed her.

Part 1 of season 4 saw Joe move to London and assume the identity of a university professor named Jonathan Moore. He'll continue on under the disguise in part 2, though his secret may not be as safe as it once was with Rhys in his corner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

You season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere in full on March 9.

Related Articles
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
Picard Star Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially Had Staunch Stance Against a TNG Series Reunion
Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially 'Vetoed' a 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Reunion on 'Picard'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says 'It's Funny' She's Not Envious of Those in Love — 'Even Though I'm Not in Love'
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Queen Charlotte Proves to Be a Hands-On Monarch in Sensual New 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off Teaser
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Is Still Letting 'Only Murders' Screen Time with Idol Steve Martin Sink In: 'How Lucky Am I?'
All American -- "99 Problems"-- Image Number: ALA102b_0535ra.jpg -- Pictured: Taye Diggs as Billy
Taye Diggs Departs 'All American' After Shocking Episode but 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Billy Baker'
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Cut Off Communication with SK After His Infidelity: 'I've Never Been So Upset'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXDoDcOx1r/ lorenbrovarnik Verified Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement. #happythanksgivng #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days #blessed #familyfirst Edited · 1d
'90 Day' 's Alexei Calls Loren's Family Baby Shower Crash a 'Power Move' as Her Mom Says 'That Was the Point'
Annie’s Family Members Denied Visa a Second Time: ‘It Crushed My Heart’
'90 Day' : Annie's Family Members Denied Visa a Second Time — 'It Crushed My Heart'
Stacey Silva Warns She Will Become ‘Bridezilla' to Get What She Wants for Her Wedding Day
Stacey Silva Feels 'Lost' After Getting into the 'Worst Fight' Ever with Twin Sister Darcey
Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Meet Billie's New Man in the 'Sex/Life' Season 2 Trailer
NYPD Blue Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
'NYPD Blue' Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Is Dating Again — and Manifesting a 2023 Engagement! — After SK Split