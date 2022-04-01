Netflix's You season 4 has kicked off filming in London with a handful of new stars joining the cast

Everything to Know About Netflix's You Season 4

Here's looking at another season of Netflix's You.

Following the show's renewal in October 2021, filming for the anticipated fourth season has officially begun. Read on for everything we know about what's to come but (consider yourself warned) there are spoilers for season 3 below!

While the wild season 3 finale saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) jet off to Paris to follow his new obsession, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), it appears that he will wind up in London before too long.

On April 1, Netflix shared the first official glimpse of Badgley on set, with a stack of English literature books beside him, including Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray and Great Expectations by Charles Dickens. Potential Easter eggs for what's to come in season 4?

Additionally, the streamer shared a handful of new stars joining the cast this season, including Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Amy Leigh Hickman (Nadia), and Ed Speleers (Rhys).

Though we still have a while to go before we get new episodes, here's everything we know about the upcoming season, so far.

Who is in the You season 4 cast?

Badgley and Gabrielle are set to reprise their season 3 roles, alongside previously announced new stars Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage.

Keeper, Hickman and Speleers will also be series regulars, alongside recurring cast members Niccy Lin (Sophie), Aidan Cheng (Simon), Stephen Hagan (Malcolm), Ben Wiggins (Roald), Eve Austin (Gemma), Ozioma Whenu (Blessing), Dario Coates (Connie), Sean Pertwee (Vic), Brad Alexander (Edward), Alison Pargeter (Dawn), and Adam James (Elliot).

What will You season 4 be about?

Though Netflix hasn't officially revealed what's in store for season 4, it seems like Joe will once again find himself mingling with wealthy, elite people he doesn't relate to, including Keeper's Lady Phoebe, who Netflix describes as an "aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base," and Speleers' Rhys, an author who came into money, went to Oxford and made "all the right friends." Only time will tell if one of these new characters will become Joe's new obsession.

Where will You season 4 take place?

Despite ending season 3 in the heart of Paris, Netflix revealed that season 4 is actually filming in London. "Joe's back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore," the streamer wrote on Instagram. Certainly a far cry from the small town of Madre Linda last season.

When will You season 4 be released on Netflix?

Seeing that season 4 just started filming in March, the new season likely won't hit Netflix until late 2022 or early 2023.

Will there be a You season 5?

