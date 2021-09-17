The latest season of the psychological thriller hits Netflix on Oct. 15

Netflix's You Gets Bloody in Season 3 Trailer with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti

You is back and bloodier than ever.

On Friday, Netflix dropped the first official trailer for season 3 of the hit show, which follows Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg, a murderous bookstore manager, as he begins a new chapter in life with the "best team": his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and newborn son Henry.

Season 2 of the psychological thriller saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles, where he met a new subject of desire, Love. The two quickly bonded over the fact that they were both grieving a recent loss, leading to Love becoming pregnant with Joe's child just as they were discovering the depths of one another's violent tendencies.

Now Joe and Love have moved to the suburbs, settling in the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda and mingling with privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. But as Joe embraces his new role as a husband and dad, he fears Love's lethal impulsiveness.

"We're just the nice, normal neighbors next door. We are a team," Joe tells Love as they get settled into their new home.

PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 307 of YOU Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

The season 3 teaser, set in part to a mournful cover of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," shows the couple adjusting to their fresh start with Henry. However, when Joe finds his latest obsession in the girl next door, things turn bloody for the newlyweds.

"Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You're many things but you are NOT murderers," a therapist tells the couple as the trailer shows them burying a dead body alongside their baby boy.

YOU Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Showrunner Sera Gamble and creator Greg Berlanti return as executive producers alongside Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.

Saffron Burrows returns to the show as Love's mom Dottie, and newcomers to the cast include Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and Scott Speedman.

YOU Season 3 Credit: Netflix

The first two seasons of the show are adapted from the first two novels in Caroline Kepnes' book series of the same name. The first, You, was released in 2014, and was followed by her second novel, Hidden Bodies, in 2016. The third installment of the book series, You Love Me, was released in April ahead of the streamer's latest chapter.