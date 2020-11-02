The streaming service first announced plans for a third season in January

Netflix's You Begins Production on Season 3: 'Stay at Least 6 Feet from Joe Goldberg'

You fans will "wolf" this news.

On Monday, Netflix announced that production on season 3 of the popular series has officially begun.

"We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times," the show's official Twitter account wrote. "YOU Season 3 is back in production."

Along with the message, the account also shared a photo of star Penn Badgley wearing a black face mask that reads "Hello You" across the front.

The streaming service first announced plans for a third season in January, more than one year after season 2 premiered.

You follows bookstore manager turned serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) as he pursues different love interests. The show, which was loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Netflix in December 2018 after it aired one season on Lifetime.

In season 2 of the psychological thriller, which is now owned by Netflix and based on Kepnes’ second novel, Hidden Bodies, Joe moved from New York to Los Angeles, where he met a new subject of desire, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bonded over the fact that they were both grieving a recent loss.

While plot details have yet to be announced, season 3 will presumably pick up where season 2 left off: with Love pregnant with Joe's child.

Sera Gamble, who executive produces the show, said she was interested in doing a third season in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK last year. "Absolutely it could come back for season three," she said. "I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer’s] room everyday."

Along with Badgley and Pedretti, season 2 of You also starred Carmela Zumbado and Jenna Ortega.