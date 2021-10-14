Netflix's You Season 3: 6 Things to Remember Before Binging the New Episodes

Joe Goldberg is back, and this time, it's paternal.

You season 3 drops Friday on Netflix, and the homicidal protagonist is taking on his most dangerous adventure yet... fatherhood. Meanwhile, his murderous hobby has become a family activity for his growing brood.

After fleeing his dark past in New York City for the sunny prospects of Los Angeles in season 2, Joe (Penn Badgley) fell for Love (Victoria Pedretti). In season 3, the newlyweds have moved to the Northern California suburb of Madre Linda, where they raise their newborn son Henry. Although he continues trying to put his violent past habits behind him, Joe soon becomes obsessed with a beautiful neighbor.

In case you need a refresher on what Joe and Love were up to before the big move, read below.

Joe Remembered His Traumatic Past

In a series of flashbacks, Joe tapped into some repressed memories of seeing his mother Sandy (Magda Apanowicz) endure abuse at the hands of her boyfriend. As a young Joe hid in the closet, Sandy showed him where to find her handgun, giving him some peace of mind.

During one violent fight, Joe emerged from his closet with the gun, shooting her mom's abuser dead. Although horrified at her son's actions, Sandy reassured him, knowing he only did it out of love for her. "It had to be done. You're a good boy, Joey. Everything's going to be OK," Joe's mother said, telling him she knew it was an accident and he would never kill anyone.

YOU Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Although she promised him everything would be okay, Sandy called Child Protective Services shortly after, who took him away to live in an orphanage.

After the previous revelations that bookstore owner Mr. Mooney (Mark Blum) took Joe under his wing only to further abuse him and keep him locked in a cage in his basement, seeing Joe's unfortunate relationship with his mother only sheds further light on how he became the misguided killer we know him to be.

Love Killed for Joe

After Joe's journalist neighbor Delilah Alves (Carmela Zumbado) found a key to his storage unit, she went to investigate the vault where he keeps his kidnapping victims. Joe subsequently locked her in, but assured her he'd let her out after he safely left town the next day.

Joe hit a snag in his plan and returned to the vault to find that Delilah had been murdered. With no memory of the night before, after Forty dosed him with LSD, Joe assumed he killed her himself.

His vengeful ex Candace (Ambyr Childers), whom he once thought he killed and had since been playing a game of cat-and-mouse with him, managed to lock him in the vault with Delilah's body. She called Love to come see for herself, finally proving that Joe is a murderer. Cornered, he even admitted to all his crimes, as well as the murder of Delilah, which he still couldn't remember.

As Candace tried to convince Love that Joe needed to be turned in, Love unexpectedly pulled a broken glass bottle on Candace, killing her. She then revealed to Joe that she's the one who killed Delilah, once again trying to harbor his secrets.

Love recounted the awakening of her killer instinct, admitting that she killed her au pair who was having an affair with her underage twin brother Forty (James Scully), after letting Forty think he'd blacked out and killed her himself. It was their mutual murderous inclinations that drew Love to Joe, as it turned out she was equally obsessed with him the entire time.

Joe and Love Got Pregnant

After Love revealed her homicidal history, Joe became suspicious of whether or not he could trust her. Still deluding himself that he kills out of his love for people, Joe only saw Love's similar murderous impulses as a threat.

While still locked in the vault from Candace's visit, Joe tried to convince Love to let him out. After she finally opened the door, Joe reached for the handcuffs he used to lock up Delilah and put it to Love's neck, ready to kill her until she told him she was pregnant in a moment of panic.

YOU Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Love said they were having a girl, adding, "It's just a feeling." Suddenly, Joe realized his proclivity for protecting women extended to his unborn daughter. (A teaser released in August revealed that the couple welcomed a boy, whom they've named Henry.)

At a wedding for Love's friends, Joe realized he needs to stay in the relationship in order to make sure their child is safe. He made up with Love, professing that he was all in while harboring distrust for the mother of his baby.

Joe Helped Ellie Get Away

Love attempted to convince Joe that the best solution to their problems would be pinning the death of sexual predator and comedian Henderson (Chris D'Elia) on Delilah's younger sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega) and making Delilah's death look like a suicide.

After Love used her family's connections to point the LAPD in Ellie's direction, the teenager went on the run until she found Joe in the alley behind Anavrin. He told her Delilah wasn't coming back, and she needed to get out of town to avoid the wrath of Love's powerful and manipulative family.

To help her avoid ending up in the system, as he had his own nightmarish experiences with CPS, Joe gave her money to get out of town before they could find her. He promised to send her more when she needed it, keeping contact via a post office box, so that Joe could make sure she's safe without Love being any the wiser.

Forty Died Trying to Kill Joe

After Candace orchestrated an encounter with Forty at South by Southwest, she convinced him to option the film rights of the book written by Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in season 1, which Joe ultimately used to pin her murder on her therapist Dr. Nicky (John Stamos).

Forty grew suspicious about the circumstances surrounding Beck's death and decided to pay a visit to Dr. Nicky in prison. After showing him a photo of Joe, Dr. Nicky confirmed Forty's suspicions and he rushed back to L.A. to save his sister.

RELATED VIDEO: Penn Badgley On Creating a 'Chaste' Environment While Filming Edgy Series 'You'

Things came to a head at Anavrin, where Forty pulled a gun on Joe and told him to admit everything to Love, who was already fully aware of Joe's past. They both tried to talk Forty down until a cop who was following Ellie to Anavrin came in and shot him dead.

Joe and Love ended up pinning Henderson's murder on Forty.

Joe Found a New Obsession

The parents-to-be ended up moving to the tech-fueled suburban Northern California neighborhood of Madre Linda to start anew, before welcoming their baby. But, in the final seconds of the season 2 finale, Joe set his sights on his new neighbor, spying on her through a hole in their fence.