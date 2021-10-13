Netflix's You Starring Penn Badgley Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Joe Goldberg isn't putting his obsessive ways to rest any time soon.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of You just days ahead of the show's highly-anticipated third season. The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels, stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Casting news for season 4 will come at a later date.

"It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons," she continued. "The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

YOU Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

In the third season, Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti) are married and raising their son in a Northern California suburb filled with a unique set of neighbors. Joe "is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness," a description from Netflix reads.

"And then there's his heart. Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door?" the description continues. "Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape."

You premiered on Netflix in 2018, nearly six years after Badgley's former series Gossip Girl ended. In the CW hit, Badgley — spoiler alert — played an outsider from Brooklyn who forged his way into the elite crowd with his Gossip Girl blog.

YOU Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Badgley's role on You has been compared to his Gossip Girl character Dan Humphries, even by the actor himself.

"There's some kind of, like, dialogue between these two shows that are very different. But at the same time, there's this very similar vein. There's this similar kind of bingy frothiness, which characterizes so many shows," he said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday. "But, yeah, I don't know how it would've worked with another person. There's just something unique about me having been Dan and being known so well for such a particularly, I think, at the end of the day, like a nice guy that people weren't [suspecting]. "