Netflix Reportedly Won't Make The OA Movie After Show's Cancellation

Despite the fan outcry following the cancellation of Netflix’s sci-fi drama series The OA, there reportedly won’t be a movie to tie up the loose ends of the season 2 finale.

According to Variety, Netflix and the show’s creators, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, had discussed wrapping up the show with a two-hour movie, but the talks didn’t lead anywhere. The writers had planned for the show, canceled after its second season, to run for more than five seasons.

Variety also reported that the cast of the show has been released from their contracts.

Earlier this week, Marling, 37, posted a lengthy message on Instagram addressed to the fans.

“We’re humbled, to be honest floored, by the outpouring of support for The OA,” Marling wrote.

“Your words and images move us deeply,” she continued. “Not because the show must continue, but because for some people its unexpected cancellation begs larger questions about the role of storytelling and its fate inside late capitalism’s push toward consolidation and economies of scale.”

Variety reported that the cancellation earlier this month sparked a variety of protests from fans who were shocked and devastated by the decision — including a hunger strike and a flashmob.

The OA premiered in December 2016 and starred Marling as lead character Prairie Johnson — a blind woman who disappeared seven years prior but suddenly returned with her vision mysteriously restored. The end of season 2 ended with a cliffhanger.

Marling shared a lengthy emotional message with fans on Instagram after the announcement.

“Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story. The first time I heard the news I had a good cry,” she wrote. “So did one of our executives at Netflix who has been with use since the early days when we were sketching out Hap’s basement on the floor of our production office. It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story.”

The show received an outcry of support following the news, with celebrities including Emma Roberts, Bella Thorne, Julianne Hough and Lea Michele sharing their heartbreak.