Will There Be a 'Wednesday' Season 2? What We Know So Far

Netflix hasn't renewed Wednesday for season 2 yet, but the cast and showrunners are already on board

Published on November 29, 2022
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Netflix's Wednesday series is a hit with fans.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the series follows Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

With Tim Burton attached as executive producer and a number of A-list stars including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and former Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci, the show has been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2021.

Now that the eight-episode series has hit the streamer, viewers are already craving more, especially after the season 1 finale ended on a major cliffhanger for Wednesday and the rest of the characters.

While Netflix hasn't officially renewed the series for another season, the showrunners and cast are certainly on board and have teased a handful of details about their plans.

From the possible returning cast to the new characters who could join, here's everything to know about the potential second season of Wednesday.

Warning: spoilers for Wednesday season 1 ahead!

Which cast members would return for Wednesday season 2?

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022

If renewed, it's expected that Ortega would reprise her role as Wednesday alongside the rest of the Addams family, including Zeta-Jones and Guzmán as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams, respectively.

Despite her character meeting a tragic end in season 1, Gwendoline Christie teased that she could also return as Principal Weems. "We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we?" Christie told Digital Spy. "I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death."

Additionally, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Variety that the door is open for Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan) to return after he was last seen "Hydeing out" in the final moments of season 1. "Yeah. Absolutely. He's out there. That's what we wanted to convey," Gough teased.

Which characters would join the show for Wednesday season 2?

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022

In an interview with TVLine, showrunners Gough and Millar revealed that they would love to include even more Addams family characters in season 2. "We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," co-showrunner Millar said.

While the show's primary focus will still be on Wednesday in a second season, they added that they "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

What would Wednesday season 2 be about?

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

If the series were to get renewed for season 2, the showrunners revealed that they plan to delve even more into Wednesday's growth as a character.

"The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray," Gough told TVLine. "I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It's never going to be smooth sailing. And it's really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship."

Will there be a Wednesday season 3?

Netflix

Speaking with Variety, Millar revealed that they have a few seasons already mapped out for the show. "For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally," he explained.

"That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change," he said, adding, "We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

