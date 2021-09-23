The second season of Emily in Paris is set to hit Netflix sometime later this year

Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos of Emily in Paris' Upcoming Second Season — See the Pics!

Bonjour, Emily!

On Thursday, Netflix released nine exciting new photos from the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris.

In a first look at the new season, which is set to hit the streamer on an undisclosed date later this year, fans see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) continuing to live her best life in France, and also get a glimpse at some of the iconic fashion moments that the show is known for.

In one still, Emily wears a multi-colored outfit while looking shocked at what she sees on her phone, while she, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat) look up at something while standing on a city street in another.

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

In another image, Emily looks on as love interest and chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) prepares a delicious-looking meal.

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

The first season of Emily in Paris followed the titular heroine's new life as a marketing executive in Paris and the glamorous culture shock of moving from Chicago to the fashion capital.

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Earlier this month, series creator Darren Star confirmed that filming wrapped for the second season of the Netflix show while chatting with PEOPLE at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS event. There, Star, 60, teased that there is "a lot more" in store for Emily when the second season hits television screens.

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily in paris Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

"There's a new love interest for [Emily], there's a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships," he explained. "I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn't get to do first in the first season, because she's really trying this season."

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

The new season, Star added, will also be "more about digging deeper" into Collins' character and experiences. He also believes season 2 "is by far a stronger season" than the first.

Back in July, Razat, 27, also chatted with PEOPLE, who also echoed that season 2 of the hit show will be even better than the first.

"It will be a rollercoaster," she teased. "It's much more complicated. There are much more emotional scenes. My character is even more important. I think season 2, it will be better than season 1, actually."

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

But, filming amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actress added, was a "strange" experience.

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

"We are a co-production — French and American — so we have to obey both of the governments regarding COVID," she explained. "It's really strict, but it's good. I mean, obviously, we're so lucky to be able to shoot. So even if there are so many restrictions, we're so lucky still."