Entertainment TV 'Umbrella Academy' Is Ending at Netflix After Season 4: 'We've Got an Amazing Story Ahead' The Elliot Page-led superhero show's third season hit Netflix in June By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 11:09 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix The Umbrella Academy is gearing up for its last hurrah. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the popular superhero series was renewed for a fourth season. But season 4 will serve as the show's last. "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." Premiering in 2019, The Umbrella Academy follows a family of superhero siblings who must unite together to protect the world. The popular show is based on the comic book series of the same name, written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. David Castañeda on How The Umbrella Academy Is a Superhero Friends: 'We Just Need Our Café' Stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are among those set to return for the fourth and final season. The streamer is slated to announce additional casting news soon. Teasing what's to come in season 4, Blackman told Netflix's TUDUM that the sibling bunch says they "are always up for a challenge" as they're caught in a new timeline dictated by Luther Hargreeves (Hopper). "There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back?" Blackman continued. "The stakes have never been greater." Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The well-reviewed show's third season premiered in June. In this latest installment, Page's character came out as transgender — a move that occurred after the 35-year-old Juno actor, himself, revealed he is transgender in December 2020. The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.