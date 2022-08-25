'Umbrella Academy' Is Ending at Netflix After Season 4: 'We've Got an Amazing Story Ahead'

The Umbrella Academy is gearing up for its last hurrah.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that the popular superhero series was renewed for a fourth season. But season 4 will serve as the show's last.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Premiering in 2019, The Umbrella Academy follows a family of superhero siblings who must unite together to protect the world. The popular show is based on the comic book series of the same name, written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are among those set to return for the fourth and final season. The streamer is slated to announce additional casting news soon.

Teasing what's to come in season 4, Blackman told Netflix's TUDUM that the sibling bunch says they "are always up for a challenge" as they're caught in a new timeline dictated by Luther Hargreeves (Hopper).

"There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back?" Blackman continued. "The stakes have never been greater."

The well-reviewed show's third season premiered in June. In this latest installment, Page's character came out as transgender — a move that occurred after the 35-year-old Juno actor, himself, revealed he is transgender in December 2020.

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.