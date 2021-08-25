Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Crown and More to Join Netflix's First-Ever Global Fan Event

Netflix is queuing up for the ultimate premiere!

On Wednesday, the streamer announced it'll take fans behind the scenes like never before with "TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event," airing Sept. 25.

Named after the signature "ping" viewers hear after opening Netflix, TUDUM will unite the production company's hottest stars and creators "representing over 70 series, films and specials" on the virtual stage for an exciting experience "full of exclusives and first-looks," the platform said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe," the statement said in part, promising breaking news, new trailers and interactive panels with some of its biggest stars and creators during the three-hour affair.

Participating programs will include Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, The Crown, Ozark, Stranger Things, and The Witcher, as well as hotly anticipated films Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, and The Old Guard.

Other series to be spotlighted include: Aggretsuko: Season 4, Arcane, Big Mouth, The Chestnut Man, Colin in Black and White, Cowboy Bebop, De Volta Aos 15, Emily in Paris, Finding Anamika, Floor is Lava, Hellbound, Heeramandi, Human Resources, Inside Job, La Casa De Papel, Oscuro Deseo, Maldivas, Rebelde, The Sandman, Sex Education, The Silent Sea, Soy Georgina, Super Crooks, Ultraman: Season 2, The Umbrella Academy, Vikings: Valhalla, The Witcher: Blood Origin and Young, Famous and African.

For films, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into A Whisker Away, A Través De Mi Ventana, Army of Thieves, Black Crab, Bright: Samurai Soul, Bruised, Interceptor, My Name, The New World, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, and Ritmo Salvaje.

The virtual livestream for Netflix's first-ever global fan event begins 12 p.m. EST on Sept. 25, to be broadcast on Netflix's global YouTube channels, plus Twitter and Twitch.