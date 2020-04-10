Netlix Drops Too Hot to Handle Trailer: See 10 Hot Singles Attempt Celibacy for a $100K Prize

“All we’ve got to do is just keep our pants on.”

In the context of Netflix’s new dating series Too Hot to Handle, that’s easier said than done. Think Bachelor in Paradise meets Love Island — but with a twist: The contestants, all extremely hot and notoriously horny, must abstain from sexual activity of any kind, self-gratification included, for their chance at the $100,000 prize.

The singles from all over the world enter “The Retreat” thinking they’re in for the sexual adventure of a lifetime. That’s until they meet Lana, an Alexa-like robot who reveals the rules — and then strictly polices their activity, deducting money from the prize for every kiss and caress.

“This retreat is to help you gain deeper emotional connections,” Lana promises in the trailer, which sees the contestants hilariously trying, and inevitably failing, their hand at celibacy. (“Think of your nan!” one girl says to herself.)

Image zoom Netflix

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis: “Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle premiere April 17 on Netflix.