Too Hot to Handle: How to Find All the Contestants from Netflix's No-Sex Show on Instagram

If you happen to stumble across Too Hot to Handle on Netflix today, prepare to be reeled right in.

The new dating series drops 10 singles, all extremely hot and notoriously horny, in a beachside villa in Mexico. The contestants enter “The Retreat” thinking they’re in for the sexual adventure of a lifetime — until they’re introduced to Lana, an Alexa-like robot who reveals the rules.

They must abstain from sexual activity of any kind, self-gratification included, for their chance at the $100,000 prize. And Lana doesn’t miss a beat as she strictly polices their activity, deducting money for every kiss and caress in order to help them form deeper emotional connections.

Francesca (British Columbia, Canada)

Chloe (Essex, U.K.)

Haley (Florida, U.S.A.)

Rhonda (Georgia, U.S.A.)

Nicole (Cork, Ireland)

Harry (Queensland, Australia)

Kelz (London, U.K.)

David (London, U.K.)

Sharron (New Jersey, U.S.A.)

Michael (Colorado, U.S.A.)

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis: “Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle are streaming on Netflix.