The Netflix dark comedy is a parody of films like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window

Everything You Need to Know About Kristen Bell's Wild New Netflix Series, The Woman in the House...

Kristen Bell is pouring the wine and packing in the thrills with her new Netflix series.

On Dec. 8, fans got the first look at The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, and it's got us on the edge of our seats.

The dark comedy thriller follows a woman named Anna (Bell) who goes about every day the exact same: with a glass of wine in hand as she watches people from her window. However, things quickly go awry when a handsome man moves in next door and she witnesses a brutal murder (at least she thinks she did).

The Good Place alum previously announced the project in October 2020, when she shared a photo of her reading a pile of thriller novels with the caption, "Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon."

The series, which parodies thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window, is described in Netflix's official press release as "a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end."

Intrigued yet? Learn more about the upcoming series before it hits Netflix in January 2022.

Who is in the cast of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window?

kristen bell Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

The show stars Kristen Bell as the main character Anna. Additional cast members include Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

In a press release from Netflix, Bell teased that there is also a "big juicy cameo right at the end" of the show. Could the show be going full meta with a cameo from The Woman in the Window star Amy Adams or The Girl on the Train star Emily Blunt?

Who is the creative team behind The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window?

Kristen Bell and comedian Will Ferrell Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition to starring on the show, Bell also serves as one of the executive producers alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

How many episodes are in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window?

kristen bell

The show will have eight episodes that run around 30 minutes each, making them perfectly "built-to-be-binged," per Netflix.

When does The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premiere?

kristen bell

You can tune into The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window when it hits Netflix on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Will there be a season 2 of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window?

kristen bell Credit: Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

At the moment, the show is being listed as a limited series, so the chances of it getting a second season are pretty low. However, that could change depending on how well the show does with audiences.

Where can you watch the trailer for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window?