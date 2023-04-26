'The Witcher' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Previews the End of Henry Cavill's Journey as Geralt of Rivia

Henry Cavill's final quest on The Witcher has now been revealed.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for the show's third season on Tuesday, kicking off Cavill's final outing as Geralt of Rivia. The first look gives a glimpse at how "everything changes" as the series returns sometime this summer.

"Now, for the first time, I understand real fear," Cavill's leading man says, later pulling out his sword to prepare for battle.

Per a description of what's to come from Netflix, "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery," the synopsis continues. "They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

Netflix

The Witcher, based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name, premiered on Netflix in December 2019. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the fantasy drama follows solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) as he navigates a world where people appear to be more wicked than beasts.

Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Mimî M. Khayisa, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu, Tom Canton, Mecia Simson and Kim Bodnia also star in the series.

Netflix renewed the show for a third season in September 2021, months before season 2 arrived that December. Earlier this year, showrunner Hissrich teased what's to come in the new season.

"Money aside: S3 is huge," she tweeted in January.

Netflix, however, revealed in October that season 3 would be Cavill's last. His monster hunter character will instead be played by Liam Hemsworth.

Netflix

"As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth, 33, wrote on Instagram at the time. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

Adding a message dedicated to his predecessor, Hemsworth said: "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of The Witcher premieres June 29 on Netflix