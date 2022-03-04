The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premieres on April 6 on Netflix

Netflix's The Ultimatum Reality Series Pushes Couples to Decide the Fate of Their Relationships

Netflix's new reality dating series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, adds a major twist to finding "The One."

On Friday, Netflix announced the new series, which comes from the creators of Love Is Blind. The 10-episode series features six pre-established couples who are on the cusp of getting married. While one partner in the relationship is eager to wed, the other is on the fence.

"An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on," a description from the streaming service reads. "In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

The series tapped real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey to serve as the show's hosts. The duo also currently co-host Love Is Blind, which aired its season 2 reunion on Friday.

The show's first trailer opens with a woman having an honest conversation with her boyfriend about their future.

"The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you," she says.

As Vanessa steps in to explain the rules of the game, she tells the featured couples "someone" in the relationship "has issued an ultimatum." The 41-year-old continues, "One partner is ready to get married, and the other isn't sure."

The pressure is on as couples are then tasked with moving in with a new partner of their choice by the end of the week. At the end of the experiment, they'll either decide to pursue the new relationship or return to their original partner.

"Can we just have a good time?" one female contender says. "Because our lives are going to change in 24 f------ hours."

As the experiment progresses, a male star says: "My eyes have opened up to a lot of things that I want in a relationship."

A third woman says she believed the experiment would bring her and her original partner closer together, but it's "doing the complete opposite."

"Do I think that there's a possibility that I could be happy with somebody else?" another female star asks. "Yes."