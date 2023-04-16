Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Teaser Sees 5 LGBTQ Couples Face a Relationship 'Crossroads'

Five LGBTQ couples are in for some tough conversations with the newest season of Netflix's The Ultimatum.

The streaming platform debuted a first look at The Ultimatum: Queer Love during Sunday's Love Is Blind live reunion, dropping the first teaser and announcing that the new iteration will premiere on May 24.

"I don't even want to say her name anymore, she's like Voldemort to me," says one cast member in the teaser, before another person issues an animal-friendly ultimatum: "If you don't like my dog, you can get the f— out."

"Sometimes love is not enough," adds another cast member in the final moments of the dramatic teaser.

Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher takes over for Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa as a new group of couples, made up of women and non-binary people, come to "a crossroads in their relationship."

"One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures," reads a show description from Netflix.

The Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen told Variety in July that production had wrapped on season 2, which he said will be "great."

"We're in edit on season 2 right now," added Coelen. "It's really exciting. I am deep, deep into post [production] on the show now, and it's great."

"What's fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons: 'I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don't want to repeat my past' or 'I'm not ready, I'm too young' or 'I need to be financially stable,'" he explained.

Coelen continued, "There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they're not sure that they want to marry this person that they're with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it's very common."

The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres May 24 on Netflix.