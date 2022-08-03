Everything to Know About Netflix's 'The Sandman'

The Sandman is finally coming to the small screen.

Based on the popular DC Comic of the same name, the upcoming Netflix series centers around the king of dreams, Morpheus, as he sets on a quest to restore order to his kingdom.

After a failed attempt to turn the graphic novel into a feature film several years ago, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the upcoming show, and Netflix is working to live up to the hype.

Not only did the visually stunning trailer unveiled at San Diego's Comic-Con blow fans away, but the cast is stacked with notable stars, including a Tony nominee and a Game of Thrones alum.

"We're thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil's iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen," former Netflix exec Channing Dungey and current Chairman at Warner Bros. Television Group previously said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we're excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world."

Ahead of the show's release, here's everything you need to know.

What is The Sandman about?

Courtesy of Netflix

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Is The Sandman based on a book?

Courtesy of Netflix

The series is based on the DC Comics comic book written by Neil Gaiman. The original series ran for 75 issues from 1989 to 1996, before it was placed under DC's Vertigo imprint. When Vertigo went out of print in 2020, reprints began to publish under DC's Black Label imprint.

During its initial run, the comic book series gained critical acclaim for its storytelling, including the blending of mythology and history within the horror genre, and has influenced many graphic novels in the fantasy genre since.

Who is in The Sandman cast?

Ricky Darko/Netflix

Tom Sturridge, who is best known for his roles in Sweetbitter, Velvet Buzzsaw, and the Tony-nominated show Orphans, leads the cast as the titular Sandman, aka the king of dreams.

Per an official release, other stars include: Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, "an escaped nightmare;" Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, "Dream's trusted, and talkative, emissary;" Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, "the chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm;" Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, the ruler of Hell; Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, charlatan occultist; Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, a "haunted necromancer and successful occult adventuress for hire;" David Thewlis as John Dee, Ethel's son who is on "a quest for truth that may destroy the world;" Stephen Fry as Gilbert, "Rose Walker's debonair protector;" Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, "Dream's wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister in the Endless family;" Mason Alexander Park as Desire, another one of Dream's Endless siblings; Donna Preston as Despair, Dream's sister and Desire's twin; Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, "a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother;" Asim Chaudhry as Abel; Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain; Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, John Dee's mother; Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid, Rose's mysterious benefactor; and Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, a friend of Rose's who is mourning her husband.

Is there a trailer for The Sandman?

Netflix has shared various glimpses of the upcoming series, including the official trailer released during San Diego's Comic-Con, which offers a better glimpse of all the fantasy characters in the series.

When does The Sandman premiere on Netflix?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

All 10 episodes of The Sandman will be released on Netflix on Aug. 5.

Will there be a season 2 of The Sandman?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Though Netflix hasn't officially given the green light for The Sandman season 2 yet, executive producer David S. Goyer revealed to Den of the Geek that they have already started writing a script.

"In some ways, it's easier because we've educated the audience to the basic ideas. We've shown how the dreaming life can affect the waking world," Goyer told the publication. "With that groundwork done, the show can now build on those themes."