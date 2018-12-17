Outlander, Game of Thrones Stars Among Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Voice Cast

The voice cast of the highly anticipated new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has officially been announced — and it’s a star-studded affair.

Based on the iconic 1982 film from Jim Henson, the series returns to the world of Thra as three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an adventure to save their world. The 10-episode series takes place “many years” before the events of the cult classic film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starring as the three Gelfling heroes, Taron Egerton takes on the role of Rain, while Anya Taylor Joy voices as Brea and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel stars as Deet.

Deet Kevin Baker

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Andy Samberg, Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and more round out the rest of the cast.

See the full voice cast listed below:

Gelfling Characters

Caitriona Balfe

Natalie Dormer

Helena Bonham-Carter

Harris Dickinson

Eddie Izzard

Theo James

Toby Jones

Shazad Latif

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Mark Strong

Alicia Vikander

Brea Kevin Baker

The Skeksis & Mystics

Mark Hamill

Andy Samberg

Harvey Fierstein

Ralph Ineson

Jason Isaacs

Keegan-Michael Key

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Simon Pegg

And Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

A release date has not yet been announced, but The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to hit Netflix in 2019.