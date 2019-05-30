Watch the Stunning First Trailer for Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

The first trailer for the highly anticipated new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has officially been released — and it does not disappoint.

Based on the 1982 film from Jim Henson, the series returns to the world of Thra as three Gelflings discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an adventure to save their world. The 10-episode series takes place “many years” before the events of the cult classic film.

While plot details are fairly sparse in the two-minute trailer, it gives longtime fans their first look at the newly-designed three Gelfling heroes.

“All Thra is at risk,” says Deet in the clip. “The darkening corrupts everything it touches.”

Starring as the Gelfling heroes, Taron Egerton takes on the role of Rain, while Anya Taylor Joy voices Brea and Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel plays Deet.

Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Andy Samberg , Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and more round out the rest of the cast. And Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball. Image zoom Kevin Baker “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to hit Netflix on August 30.