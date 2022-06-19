Two other actors and four crew members are in stable condition after accusations that the Netflix show's production exploited labor and overworked their drivers

2 Actors from Netflix's The Chosen One Dead, 6 Injured After Production Van Crashes in Mexico

Two actors from Netflix's The Chosen One are dead after a production van crashed Thursday near Mulegé, Mexico on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The Baja California Institute of Culture (ICBC) confirms to PEOPLE that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as Paco Mufote, died in the accident, which also resulted in six other injuries among the cast and crew.

Redrum Productions did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comments. Netflix had not commented as of Saturday evening.

The accident occurred en route from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, and the six injured people, which include two other actors and four crew members, remain in stable condition, PEOPLE was able to confirm on Saturday. Production has since been paused by Redrum as the investigation is ongoing.

Local media reported that the van ran off the road in a desert area before flipping, according to the Associated Press.

Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Mufote, told The Daily Beast that her late pal complained about poor transportation and logistics, claiming the crew may have been exploited to save money.

"Paco touched the hearts of everyone he ever met, he was a great actor with a strong trajectory," Gallegos said. "He loved acting and playing music more than anything in the world and he dedicated himself to it, many times suffering economic hardship. He sacrificed for his love of acting.

Credit: Courtesy of Baja California Institute of Culture — 2 Actors Dead, 6 Injured After Production Van Crashes on Set of Netflix's The Chosen One Credit: Courtesy of Baja California Institute of Culture

"It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production," she added. "I would like to demand that this is further investigated. If nothing wrong was going on, then there shouldn't be an issue with providing the information.

"It pains me to think he was taken advantage of, that he was being forced to work in subpar conditions, especially for a multimillionaire company like Netflix," Gallegos added.

Fernando Bonilla, fellow actor and friend of Cruz, expressed on Twitter that he was "devastated" by the news of his friend's death, echoing claims of exploited labor and overworked drivers.

"Ray was an actor, director, and cultural manager who made Tijuana his home. He was a festive and generous friend," Bonilla wrote, adding: "Many film and television productions have drivers overexploited, causing these f—ing tragedies. I just found out and I can't believe it. I have a crushed heart."

Based on writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' comic book American Jesus, Netflix described the series in a plot description: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."