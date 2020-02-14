Hopper's Back! Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Sees Return of (Bald) David Harbour

Hopper is alive — and, apparently, he got a haircut as well!

On Friday, Netflix unveiled an all-new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things, marking the return of David Harbour‘s fan-favorite Jim Hopper, whose fate was left dangling at the end of last season’s finale.

Fans of the “upside down” got a small glimpse of what’s to come in the show’s forthcoming season thanks to the trailer, titled “From Russia with love…” In the short clip, a snowy scene shows workers constructing a railway line — and one of them is revealed to be a bald Hopper.

On his Instagram, Harbour, 44, shared the trailer, captioning it, “For the faithful, Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️.”

Costar Maya Hawke playfully commented, “Is that even how you build a train track? ?”

Star Millie Bobby Brown, whose Eleven doesn’t appear in the teaser, previously said on Instagram that the cast expected to start shooting season 4 “early this year for sure.”

According to a report from Murphy’s Multiverse, filming was set to begin in Lithuania mostly on a prison set, along with locations used in HBO’s Chernobyl, which won four Emmy Awards in 2019. After wrapping up in Lithuania, the show is expected to finish filming in Atlanta.

Image zoom David Harbour in Stranger Things 4 Netflix

The location rumors — and the post-credits scene on the finale that revealed that an unnamed American was being held captive by Russians — had fans wondering if Hopper might return for the new season.

In October, Harbour addressed some rumors about his character on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Well, here’s the thing. I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice,” Harbour said about his character’s apparent death. “Like, he’s a jerk, and he also needs to pay for that in some way … so I thought he’d make the sacrifice.”

The actor explained that when he saw the post-credits scene, he also assumed that his character survived.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American,’” the actor said. “And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

Harbour then said he called the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, for answers. Their response? “I mean, we’re still figuring it out, David,” Ross Duffer told him.

Image zoom David Harbour as Jim Hopper Netflix

Talking with PeopleTV, Gaten Matarazzo said he hadn’t read the script of the new season to avoid giving spoilers.

“We have half the season already,” the 17-year-old said. “I haven’t read any of it for the sole purpose that I know I’ll probably spoil something. I don’t want to read it until we do the table read.”

Two months after Netflix announced the return of the hit TV show, the Stranger Things writers room Twitter account shared a post with the first page of the fourth season’s first episode. Written by the Duffer Brothers, season four’s first episode will be titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.”

“looking for new members… are you in?” the account tweeted.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.