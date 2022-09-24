See Vecna Chuckle and Robin and Steve Say 'Boobies' a Lot in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Blooper Reel

Even though Stranger Things season 5 is nowhere in sight, fans can feast their eyes on these ridiculous, infectious moments from the fourth season on set

By
Published on September 24, 2022 02:40 PM

Stranger Things fans got a gift on Saturday — maybe not the one they were hoping for, but certainly a way to kill about four minutes along the way to the eventual release of season 5.

As the grand finale of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streamer released a compilation of the goofiest and giddiest moments from the set of season 4.

"I can't wait for the mashup where they get us saying 'boobies' 100 times," Joe Keery tells Maya Hawke while they film an especially tongue-twisting scene in a car. (In reality, the editors only dropped about 10 b-bombs.)

The mashup also features Finn Wolfhard showing off his British accent, tongues out and proud, hip-swiveling by Winona Ryder and flossing by Millie Bobby Brown, plus and a compendium of slips and trips — including Quinn stumbling over a vine during a walking scene before improvising to Keery, "Guess we woke up Vecna."

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS
Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix

And in one of his less-than-metal outtakes, Joseph Quinn goofs around while rocking out to Metallica's "Master of Puppets."

But the icing on the cake is an especially intense scene when the season's Big Bad (Jamie Campbell Bower) is torturing Eleven (Brown), only to dissolve into giggles — which was apparently a common occurrence for Bower.

Jamie Campbell Bower stars as Vecna in 'Stranger Things' season 4.
getty; netflix

At one point, Gaten Matarazzo speaks for the whole Stranger Things crew when he can't get out a line and simply says into camera: "Recast me."

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in February that the "supersized" season 4 would be the penultimate season.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote at the time. "It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurling toward our finale."

The Duffer brothers also revealed that season 5 will feature a time jump to more accurately portray their young stars, who have grown up before viewers' eyes during the show's run.

On Sept. 20, the writers of Stranger Things shared on Twitter that they had completed their story grid for Season 5.

Naturally the board was blurred so as not to give away any spoilers, but it's safe to say season 5 will also see the return of stars David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

As for Sadie Sink, the fate of her character Max hangs in the balance after she was faced a gruesome death at the hands of Vecna only to be revived by Eleven and rushed to the hospital, where she ended season 4 in a coma.

Seasons 1–4 of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

