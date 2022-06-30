Netflix Debuts 'Protect Steve' Billboard for Worried Fans Ahead of New Stranger Things Episodes

Fans have begged the streaming platform not to kill off Steve Harrington in Stranger Things season 4

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Netflix has given Stranger Things diehards a big hint they can calm down about one major fear.

Ahead of the final two episodes of season 4 dropping on Friday, the streaming network has put up billboards that simply ready, "Protect Steve."

The sign, which is covered in roots similar to the overgrowth in the Upside Down, hopefully bodes well for beloved character Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) at a time when many fans are stressing he might not make it out of the season's final two episodes alive.

Stranger Things Billboard Credit: Netflix/Twitter

In season 1, Steve was presented as a stereotype jock jerk in his relationship with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Since then, Steve has become a guardian figure, and the first seven episodes of the latest season gave indications his feelings for Nancy may not be completely resolved.

The upshot? Stranger Things fans are more adamant than ever about keeping Steve alive.

Netflix got in on the joke via Twitter. Alongside a photo of the billboard, the streamer wrote, "AT ALL COSTS!!!" urging even series creators The Duffer Brothers to secure Steve's fate.

"pls sacrifice dustin [Gaten Matarazzo] instead," one commenter said. A sarcastic response from another viewer read: "You misspelled *Mike [Finn Wolfhard]."

Another fan edited the billboard to read, "Protect Steve and Robin," naming Steve's partner in crime (Maya Hawke) as another character they hope to see untouched as the season accelerates.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

Season 4 will conclude with two additional episodes on Friday, the second being two and a half hours long. While the fate of every character is at risk, it seems certain that there will be upcoming deaths — whether it be in season 4 or beyond.

"I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure," co-creator Ross Duffer told Variety. "I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, also teased that the ending of season 4 will likely overwhelm fans.

"All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage," he told The Guardian. "You know the finale is two and a half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold."

