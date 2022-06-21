Netflix Makes Statement on Deaths of 2 Actors in Van Crash: 'Our Thoughts Are with Their Loved Ones'

Netflix is speaking out following the deaths of two actors on location in Mexico.

On Monday, the streamer shared condolences for Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who were killed after a production van crashed last Thursday near Mulegé, Mexico on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Producer Redrum Productions echoed similar sentiments in a statement shared with PEOPLE following the tragedy.

"All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport," Redrum said. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy."

The statement added that the production company "has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident."

Last week, the Baja California Institute of Culture (ICBC) confirmed to PEOPLE that Cruz and Aguilar (known professionally as Paco Mufote) died in the accident, which also resulted in six other injuries among the cast and crew.

The accident occurred as the production traveled from Santa Rosalía to a local airport; the two actors and four crew members who were additionally injured remained in stable condition as of Saturday. Redrum has since paused production on the series while local authorities conduct an investigation into the deadly accident.

Local media reported that the van ran off the road in a desert area before flipping, according to the Associated Press.

An anonymous transport driver familiar with the area told Variety that the crash happened in "the most dangerous stretch of road between Loreto and Mulege, full of curves and potholes."

"A lot of accidents happen there," the source added.

Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Mufote, told The Daily Beast that the late actor complained about poor transportation and logistics, claiming the crew may have been exploited to save money.

"Paco touched the hearts of everyone he ever met, he was a great actor with a strong trajectory," Gallegos said. "He loved acting and playing music more than anything in the world and he dedicated himself to it, many times suffering economic hardship. He sacrificed for his love of acting."

Gallegos additionally told The Daily Beast that she feels the incident should be further investigated due to rumors of "abuse and exploitation" spreading after Mufote and Cruz's deaths.

Fernando Bonilla, fellow actor and friend of Cruz, expressed on Twitter Thursday that he was "devastated" by the news of his friend's death, echoing claims of exploited labor and overworked drivers.

"Ray was an actor, director, and cultural manager who made Tijuana his home. He was a festive and generous friend," Bonilla wrote, adding: "Many film and television productions have drivers overexploited, causing these f---ing tragedies. I just found out and I can't believe it. I have a crushed heart."

Based on writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' comic book American Jesus, Netflix described the series in a plot description: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

The show reportedly began filming in Mexico back in April.