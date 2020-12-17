Netflix Releases Mysterious First Look at Upcoming Shadow and Bone Series Adaptation

The TV adaptation, based on the bestselling fantasy book series, will premiere in April 2021

The first look at Netflix's Shadow and Bone TV adaptation is here.

The streaming service announced Thursday that the upcoming show, based on the bestselling fantasy book series by author Leigh Bardugo, will premiere in April 2021.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix released a short teaser for Shadow and Bone, which stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who grows up in the fictional land of Ravka.

"You and I are going to change the world," a mysterious voice says in the clip, featuring eerie music and a moose-like mystical animal.

In addition to Li, the cast includes Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Bardugo, who is serving as an executive producer, said the series will combine storylines from her Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, which take place in the same universe, but on different timelines.

"We've taken the stories of Shadow and Bone and the characters of Six of Crows and we've brought them together in what I think will be a really unexpected way," she said in a Netflix Q&A, adding that showrunner Eric Heisserer, along with the writers and directors, "have built something entirely new that still somehow stays true to the characters and to the heart of the stories."

"When they watch this show, audiences are going to encounter a world that feels fully realized — but that doesn't feel like any place they've been before," she continued. "When I was on set, I didn't want to leave. I wanted to stay in that world longer."

She added that seeing her stories be brought to life on-screen is "a privilege that so few authors get."