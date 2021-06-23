Netflix's Sexy Beasts Sends People on Blind Dates with Wild Prosthetics - Watch the Trailer

Whale hello there.

Netflix announced a new dating show on Wednesday, Sexy Beasts, designed to test participants' ability to fall in love with someone's personality before seeing their appearance - and the trailer is must-watch material.

Sexy Beasts "takes looks completely out of the equation," the official description teases, by using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the singles into different animals and characters, allowing them "a chance to find love purely based on personality." The trailer reveals daters disguised as a devil, panda, alien, mouse and more mystical creatures.

Sexy Beasts Credit: Netflix

After participating in several blind dates and fun activities, the singles will get the opportunity to choose the "sexy beast" they want to be with. "So what if I pick you and I'm not what you expect underneath?" one woman wonders in the clip.

Netflix ordered two seasons of Sexy Beasts, which is based on a 2014 U.K. series. Season 1 will consist of six 30-minute episodes narrated by Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 star Rob Delaney.

Sexy Beasts Credit: Netflix

"Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat," Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV, told Variety. "I hope the show puts a smile on peoples' faces as they play along to discover who'll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like."