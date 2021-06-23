Netflix's Sexy Beasts Sends People on Blind Dates with Wild Prosthetics - Watch the Trailer
Sexy Beasts hits Netflix on July 21
Whale hello there.
Netflix announced a new dating show on Wednesday, Sexy Beasts, designed to test participants' ability to fall in love with someone's personality before seeing their appearance - and the trailer is must-watch material.
Sexy Beasts "takes looks completely out of the equation," the official description teases, by using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the singles into different animals and characters, allowing them "a chance to find love purely based on personality." The trailer reveals daters disguised as a devil, panda, alien, mouse and more mystical creatures.
After participating in several blind dates and fun activities, the singles will get the opportunity to choose the "sexy beast" they want to be with. "So what if I pick you and I'm not what you expect underneath?" one woman wonders in the clip.
Netflix ordered two seasons of Sexy Beasts, which is based on a 2014 U.K. series. Season 1 will consist of six 30-minute episodes narrated by Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 star Rob Delaney.
"Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat," Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV, told Variety. "I hope the show puts a smile on peoples' faces as they play along to discover who'll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like."
Sexy Beasts premieres July 21 on Netflix.