See Sarah Shahi in Steamy First Trailer for Netflix's Sex/Life

The series — which explores a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past — premieres June 25 on Netflix

Things get hot and heavy for Sarah Shahi in the trailer for Sex/Life.

The upcoming Netflix series tells the story of a woman named Billie Connelly (Shahi) who finds herself entangled in a love triangle with her husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), and her wild past. Growing bored of her life in the suburbs as a stay-at-home mom, Billie begins journaling and fantasizing about her ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

The trailer opens with Billie reflecting on what sex means to her. "Desire, feeling desired. Freedom," she says, admitting she hasn't "felt that way" since being with her former flame Brad.

As Billie gazes happily at her family in the next scene, she declares how much "love" she has for her husband, Cooper, and says she "can't imagine" her life without him. But, she adds, "I'm just not sure that this is who I'm supposed to be."

In another scene, she confesses to her longtime friend Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette) that she's "questioning everything" in her marriage. "The sex sucks. The romance quotient is nonexistent," she says. "I've been thinking about [Brad]."

Billie begins to feel like her old self when she journals - but when her husband comes across her diary, things get complicated.

Sex/Life, created by Stacy Rukeyser, is inspired by author BB Easton's 2016 book, 44 Chapters About 4 Men. It was announced last August that Netflix had greenlit the project and ordered eight episodes for its first season.