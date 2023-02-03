Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Sets Season 2 Premiere for March 2 — See the Steamy New Trailer

Sex/Life is back for another chapter!

The steamy hit drama will debut its second season on Netflix March 2, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Along with the premiere date came a sultry new trailer teasing fresh desires for the show's scantily clad characters as they lust after the lives they want.

'Not everyone has it, the desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives; to stop trying to do the right thing while denying our truth," star Sarah Shahi says in the clip. "Those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters. Because once you wake up — once you get even just the tiny taste — there's no going back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sex/Life Season 1. Netflix

Sex/Life is based on BB Easton's novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Season 1 of the series, released back in June 2021, followed stay-at-home wife and mom Billie Connelly (played by Shahi), whose comfortable suburban life is interrupted by memories of her free-spirited pre-marital life and sexual experiences with ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

After becoming a mother to two children and trading in her city life for the calmness of Connecticut, she begins to question if she's truly happy in her new phase of life with her husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel) and begins a heated affair with Brad.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Billie reconciling with Cooper, only to run back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their wild romance.

Sex/Life. Netflix

In addition to Demos, Shahi and Vogel, the upcoming installment features returning stars Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow), Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca). New additions include Craig Bierko (Mick), Cleo Anthony (Kam), Darius Homayoun (Majid), Dylan Bruce (Spencer) and Wallis Day (Gigi).

The Sex/Life Instagram account announced the show was renewed for another season in September. In a post sharing several videos of the fans reacting to some of the series' steamy scenes, the caption read: "Are you ready for more? Sex/Life will return for a season 2, coming soon."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, series creator Stacy Rukeyser said of the renewal news: "Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying."

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired," Rukeyser continued. "I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Rukeyser will return as showrunner and writer. She'll also be executive producing alongside J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.

Season 1 of Sex/Life is currently streaming on Netflix.