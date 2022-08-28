Netflix Sets Premiere Date for First Part of 'Manifest' Season 4 — Watch the Announcement Video!

Manifest is ready to take its final flight!

On Sunday, Netflix announced that part one of the sci-fi series' fourth and final season will officially premiere on Friday, Nov. 4.

Set to be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each, season 4 will wrap up the story of Montego Air Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging a single day.

As fans know, the 191 passengers experienced a brief episode of severe turbulence during their otherwise smooth flight from Jamaica to New York City. Upon landing, the travelers learned that more than five years had somehow passed while they were in the air. The series then follows them as they cope with the sudden changes to their lives, while experiencing unexplained premonitions of events that have yet to happen.

Per Netflix's press release, the upcoming season will chronicle Ben's (Josh Dallas) search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden, as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife Grace (Athena Karkanis), who was brutally murdered in the show's season 3 finale.

As the death date looms, the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 look for ways to survive and a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal (Jack Messina) which "will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings."

In addition to Dallas, Karkanis and Messina, the show also stars Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards.

In August 2021, Netflix saved Manifest and renewed the show for a fourth and final season after NBC canceled the series.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," said creator Jeff Rake in a statement at the time. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end."

He continued, "On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

The renewal announcement came after a Change.org petition was created to save the show. It ultimately surpassed 95,000 signatures.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a statement at the time. "Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we're thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season."

Dallas, 43, also celebrated the renewal news in 2021 by writing a message to fans on Instagram.

"'Its all connected.' #manifest flies again on @netflix… because of YOU! #manifesters are a force of nature," he wrote. "Now sit back and brace yourselves for what's to come. Get ready. The story continues! ✈️ #828 #828isgreat #manifestsaved"