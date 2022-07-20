"If we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience," said Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos

Netflix Says Not All Shows Will Be in Ad Tier Launching Early 2023

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Not every show on Netflix will be part of the platform's pending ad tier.

Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos explained why some series available to stream on Netflix won't be eligible for additional advertising, per a call reported by Deadline.

"Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier," Sarandos said.

"There's some things that don't and we're in conversations with the studios on, but if we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience," he continued. "We will clear some additional content but certainly not all of it but don't think it's a material holdback for the business."

Squid Game Squid Game | Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Because Netflix's own series aren't licensed from a third party, subscribers can expect any and all Netflix-created entertainment — from Stranger Things to Squid Game — to fall within the newly monetized content. Therefore, all Netflix programming should still be accessible, even at a lower subscription price.

Subscribers still have time before Netflix launches the Microsoft-fueled ad tier. It's expected to roll out sometime in early 2023.

In June, Sarandos confirmed the long-rumored ad tier would eventually be coming to Netflix. The reason: as Netflix increases subscription prices, the platform sees an opportunity for lower subscription fees, if a patron is willing to watch ads.

"We've left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: 'Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don't mind advertising,'" Sarandos said during a panel at the Cannes Lions Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today," he added. "We're adding an ad tier for folks who say, 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads.'"

Netflix users will still be able to subscribe to an ad-free tier at a higher price.

The ad tier announcement followed news that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its last quarter, as well as amid a crackdown on Netflix users sharing accounts across households.