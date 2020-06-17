Deserving Couples Get Their Dream Wedding in Netflix's Say I Do : Watch the Heartwarming Trailer

A new tearjearker series from the creators of Netflix's Queer Eye is on the way.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for Say I Do, which sees dream weddings come together as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

The show features deserving couples who have always intended to marry, but for one reason or another, were never able to make their big day a reality. Say I Do dives deep into each love story to find out what matters most to the couple when they tie the knot.

Interior designer Brent, fashion designer Nguyen and chef Bertaccini assist the groom with a plan to surprise their spouse-to-be with a personalized proposal, followed by their dream wedding — coming up the following weekend!

In the trailer, tears are shed as the experts put their combined powers to work.

"I have a very successful design firm in New York and L.A. — I may be small with weird hair, but I'm very effective," Brent jokes.

"Celebrities are wearing my designs on the red carpet, but there is something powerful when the bride puts on the wedding gown," adds Nguyen. "It's just pure magic."

"For me, food has always been very sentimental," explains Bertaccini. "It's all about creating a moment that you'll be able to look back to and smile. In this case, it's a surprise wedding."