Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' Season 2 on Netflix Will Ask 'What Happened?' in the Menéndez Brothers' Murders

Ryan Murphy has a brutal new story in mind for his Monster series on Netflix.

The second installment of the hit drama series will follow the real-life story of the Menéndez brothers, Netflix announced on Monday. The official title of the show is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The second season will premiere sometime in 2024.

A trailer for the series shows the hectic 911 call made by Joseph Lyle Menéndez and Erik Galen Menéndez — brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents.

Ted Soqui/Sygma/Getty

The Menéndez trial remains one of Beverly Hills most infamous crimes. Monster won't be the only Menéndez series coming to Netflix, either. The streamer also announced that they've been given "exclusive access" to the incarcerated brothers for "a forthcoming documentary feature," unrelated to Monsters.

The Menéndez series follows Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on the streamer in 2022. The Dahmer-centric series starred American Horror Story alum Evan Peters as the serial killer.

Dahmer became one of Netflix's most-streamed series ever — with 1 billion hours watched in only 60 days. Peters took home an outstanding actor Golden Globe award for his performance in the dark drama.

However praised the series has become, some viewers took issue with the revival of one of America's darkest stories. Some slammed director Murphy and Netflix for continuing with the story despite some backlash from the families of Dahmer's victims. Murphy later stated he'd reached out to living victims of Dahmer and received no response.

Murphy's Monster series has been renewed for a third season already, though no further details about have been revealed.