Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' Season 2 on Netflix Will Ask 'What Happened?' in the Menéndez Brothers' Murders

The first installment of Ryan Murphy's crime drama, titled Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, broke Netflix streaming records in 2022

By
Published on May 1, 2023 01:27 PM

Ryan Murphy has a brutal new story in mind for his Monster series on Netflix.

The second installment of the hit drama series will follow the real-life story of the Menéndez brothers, Netflix announced on Monday. The official title of the show is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The second season will premiere sometime in 2024.

A trailer for the series shows the hectic 911 call made by Joseph Lyle Menéndez and Erik Galen Menéndez — brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents.

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES
Ted Soqui/Sygma/Getty

The Menéndez trial remains one of Beverly Hills most infamous crimes. Monster won't be the only Menéndez series coming to Netflix, either. The streamer also announced that they've been given "exclusive access" to the incarcerated brothers for "a forthcoming documentary feature," unrelated to Monsters.

The Menéndez series follows Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on the streamer in 2022. The Dahmer-centric series starred American Horror Story alum Evan Peters as the serial killer.

APW2001011060454

Dahmer became one of Netflix's most-streamed series ever — with 1 billion hours watched in only 60 days. Peters took home an outstanding actor Golden Globe award for his performance in the dark drama.

However praised the series has become, some viewers took issue with the revival of one of America's darkest stories. Some slammed director Murphy and Netflix for continuing with the story despite some backlash from the families of Dahmer's victims. Murphy later stated he'd reached out to living victims of Dahmer and received no response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murphy's Monster series has been renewed for a third season already, though no further details about have been revealed.

Related Articles
janelle brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Teases Plans for an 'Independent Woman' Summer After Split from Kody
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have '7th Heaven' Reunion at Star-Studded Monster Jam
Reese Witherspoon, jennifer aniston
'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3's Fall Premiere
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)
Mahmoud and his brother, 90 Day 90 Day Fiancé
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Considers a Life in America — but His Peacemaker Brother Warns He'll 'Feel out of Place'
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
'90 Day' 's Liz Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Headache' and 'King' Big Ed Brown
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - “Glee” costars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale are all smiles as they reunite during a fun stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dianna sported a make-up free look in a stylish red leather jacket. Pictured: Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker Boss Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Company and Future Earnings
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2: Everything to Know
Katy Perry, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry Calls New Season of 'The Kardashians' the '5th Season of 'Succession' '
90 Day Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Elisa Is 'Not Ready to Give Up' Polyandrous Lifestyle After Mike Presses About Their Future
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother's Fingerprints Found on Plastic Recovered with Her Son J.J.'s Remains
The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu
'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult
Love is Blind: Iyanna, Jarrette
'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Says Jarrette Jones 'Cheated' During Their 'Unhappy' Marriage