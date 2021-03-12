Netflix Rolls Out Test Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing

If a user is suspected of borrowing account information, a screen will pop up that says: "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching"

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing.

Some users who are suspected of borrowing account information have been asked to verify they are using their own account.

The screen — which was first flagged by GammaWire — reads: "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."

The user then has the option to have a verification code sent via text or email, or they can choose to "verify later," though it's unclear how long the verification can be put off.

The streamer confirmed the limited rollout of this new feature to PEOPLE on Thursday.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said.

In the past, Netflix has said it looks the other way when it comes to password sharing. In 2016, CEO Reed Hastings said that users sharing their account information was a minor roadblock that they had to "learn to live with."

"In terms of [password sharing], no plans on making any changes there," Hastings said, per CNBC. "Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with, because there's so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids....so there's no bright line, and we're doing fine as is."

At the time of publication, a basic Netflix plan — which costs $8.99 per month— only allows users to watch from one screen at a time. A standard plan, which is $13.99 per month, allows for two screens at a time, and a premium plan for $17.99 allows for four screens simultaneously.

So far, there are no guidelines on the number of devices or locations a user can be signed in from.

Other streaming platforms have taken a similar hands-off approach when it comes to password sharing, including HBO — though WarnerMedia did note it has taken password sharing into account and pricing may fluctuate to reflect that.