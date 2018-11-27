Netflix to Create Original Animated Event Series Based on Roald Dahl's Most Beloved Stories

The magical world of Roald Dahl is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service and The Roald Dahl Story Company jointly announced on Tuesday that the British author’s beloved collection of stories — including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, and The Twits — is expanding. Netflix is developing an exclusive new slate of original animated series based on Dahl’s books. The series, intended for all ages, will capture the spirit of Dahl’s work while also telling imaginative new tales within his universe.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, in a statement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family content at Netflix, added, “Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world.”

The list of titles in the agreement between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company includes Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy – Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew.

Production is set to begin on the first of the Netflix Dahl animated series in 2019.