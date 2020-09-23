The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Netflix on Oct. 9

Netflix Reveals the Spooky New Trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor

Prepare to be scared!

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor — and it's pretty eerie.

The second installation of the anthology series — that released The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 — follows Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) as she is hired to work at a wealthy family's estate to care for two small children named Flora and Miles, whose parents died.

The teaser begins with Flora (Amelie Smith) staring blankly at a body of water near her home. She is then seen walking in an attic, approaching what appears to be an imaginary friend or ghost.

"There you are," Flora says. "Now let's come up with a story."

Later, Dani and Flora strike up a conversation at the gravesite of the young child's parents.

"Your parents loved you so, so much. In a way, they'll always be here," Dani tells Flora.

But things quickly go from light-hearted to frightening as strange occurrences begin to take place at the home.

"It's going to sound strange, but I'm having somebody else's dream," house manager Hannah Grose (T'Nia Miller) says to Bly Manor's chef Owen, played by Rahul Kohli .

"What dreams?" Owen asks, to which Hanna says: "The dead."

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who starred as Luke Crain in Hill House, is also returning as the villainous Peter Quint.

"I've seen things... it's like I'm in hell," Peter says in the clip. "The people here, they're born here and they die here."

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on Henry James' novella The Turn of the Screw. Other familiar faces this season will include Henry Thomas, Kat Siegel and Catherine Parker.

Of season 2, creator Mike Flanagan told film blog Birth.Movies.Death: "For Henry James fans, it's going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren't familiar with his work, it's going to be unbelievably scary."

"I already think it's much scarier than season 1, so I'm very excited about it," he added.

Flanagan also explained to Entertainment Weekly that the returning characters will have no connection to their old roles.

“There’s not a narrative connection, but there are little Easter eggs, for sure, not only in small details but in moments of dialogue and in some of the ideas from Hill House,” he said

“There are definitely going to be things that will set off that little dopamine rush that those kinds of connections create. But it’s not a direct connection from a story point of view.”