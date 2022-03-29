The six couples, who are on the verge of marriage, are almost all in their 20s and have been dating for two-and-a-half years or less

Netflix's The Ultimatum Cast Revealed: Meet the Couples Deciding Whether to Get Married or Split

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is unveiling the new couples for its premiere season.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer for the new series, which comes from the creators of Love Is Blind.

In the video, viewers are introduced to the six couples who are on the cusp of getting married. One partner in the relationship is eager to wed and issues an ultimatum, while the other is on the fence.

The couples include Alexis, 25, and Hunter, 28, who have been dating for two years and Alexis issued the ultimatum; Madlyn, 24, and Colby, 25, who have been dating for one-and-a-half years and Colby issued the ultimatum; and Shanique, 24, and Randall, 26, who have been dating for one-and-a-half years and Shanique issued the ultimatum.

Rounding out the couples are April, 23, and Jake, 26, who have been dating for two years and April issued the ultimatum; Rae, 24, and Zay, 25, who have been dating for two-and-a-half years and Rae issued the ultimatum; and Lauren, 26, and Nate, 30, who have been dating for two-and-a-half years and Nate issued the ultimatum.

"I just cannot wait any longer," one woman tells her partner. "That is why I'm giving you an ultimatum."

"You're not sure you want to marry your current partner," cohost Nick Lachey says to the group. "The risk is that they're gonna find someone else who is."

As the 10-episode series unfolds, viewers will get to watch the pairs as they begin a relationship with a new potential partner from one of the other couples. At the end of the eight-week experience, the couples must decide to get married or split forever.

"You move in together in a trial marriage, and at the end of this experience," cohost Vanessa Lachey says in the clip before her husband chimes in with, "You guys will have to choose to marry the person you arrived here with or split forever."

The couples initially have mixed opinions about the experiment, with one of the women noting in the clip, "I think it's natural to wonder what it would be like to be in a different relationship."

But as time goes on, walls are broken down, emotions unleash and tensions run high.

"We came here as a couple but it's about what's best for us as individual people," one of the men says in the trailer.

"Should I just stay with you because you're crying and I feel bad or should I look out for what I really want in life?" asks another man.

The trailer ends by showing several dramatic scenes between the couples before Nick says, "It is now time to make your decision. Are you ready to make your choice?"