Heartstopper Renewed at Netflix Through Season 3: 'Can't Wait to Continue the Story'

Netflix has some good news for Heartstopper fans!

The streaming service announced on Friday that the popular drama series is returning for more. In fact, Netflix renewed Heartstopper through season 3.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons," series creator and writer Alice Oseman said in a statement.

Based on Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, Heartstopper follows the unlikely friendship between high school teens Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor). But the pair soon realize that there might be something more between them.

Following its April premiere, the coming-of-age series has gained traction among viewers and critics alike. Currently, it holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ahead of Friday's two-season renewal, Locke and Connor opened up about their hopes for season 2.

"I think it's quite easy to look ahead at a second season because of volume three and four of the novels," Locke, 18, told Entertainment Weekly. "Charlie develops an eating disorder and his mental health takes a turn for the worse and I think that would be interesting to look into, especially if the show continues to be very much a teen show."

Locke continued, "Whenever people tackle mental health on TV, it tends to be really dark and I think what our show has really done well so far is tackling issues, but from an optimistic lens. You can always see the light at the end of the tunnel, you always know it's going to get better. I think it'd be really great to look at that more."

After agreeing with Locke, Connor said he'd also like to see more of Tao (William Gao) and Elle's (Yasmine Finney) connection.

"Seeing Tao and Elle's relationship slowly progress is something that everyone watching season 1 was very keen to see, so I'm sure they'd be very excited for that," said Connor, 18. "But also yeah, touching on what Joe said. I think the relationship between Nick and Charlie, that's a big thing that they go through in volume 3 is how to deal with that as a couple and learning healthy practices as a couple."