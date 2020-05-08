Netflix Releases Nostalgic Teaser for The Baby-Sitters Club — Featuring a See-Through Landline!

The television adaption of Ann M. Martin’s worldwide best-selling book franchise will consist of 10 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes

Netflix has released the official teaser for The Baby-Sitters Club, a 10-episode television adaptation of Ann M. Martin's best-selling book franchise of the same name.

The 39-second clip opens up to a telephone ringing, with the words, "Every generation has a calling," plastered across the scene.

The camera then pans to club president Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace) and members Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) , and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) peering down excitedly at a very 90s see-through landline.

Kristy then looks around the room before picking up the phone.

"Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club," Kristy says before the trailer ends.

Netflix previously released a new poster for the series, which marks a striking resemblance to the original book cover.

In August, Netflix confirmed that Alicia Silverstone will star as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

The family-friendly dramedy will follow original characters Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey as they run their local babysitting service while navigating the complicated world of early adolescence.

The Baby-Sitters Club was first introduced as a novel in 1986, with Martin going on to write more than 35 books until other authors took over. To date, the series has over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories, with more than 180 million copies sold.

The books were previously adapted in 1990 for a one-season run on HBO, with syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Chanel. It was later turned into a film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk.

Of the 2020 reboot, showrunner Rachel Skukert told Entertainment Weekly, "We've loved thinking about each of the characters and translating them into the present."

"If you take a kid like Kristy who in the '80s was this sporty tomboy, who is she in the world now? She's like a girl boss. Who is Dawn, somebody who was a vegetarian and paved the way for that in the '80s? Now we're at this time where she might be somebody with a real social justice bent, an activist about the environment and about income inequality and stuff like that. Just bringing them into modernity was really interesting, thinking about how we could tell these stories through a modern lens," Skukert added to EW.

The Baby-Sitters Club will premiere on Netflix on July 3