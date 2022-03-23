Part one of Stranger Things season 4 will premiere on Netflix on May 27

Netflix Releases First Look Photos at Stranger Things Season 4 — and the 'Horrors' Still to Come

The countdown to Stranger Things season 4 is officially on.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a handful of first-look images from the highly-anticipated upcoming season of the hit series — and needless to say, everyone looks a bit stressed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Season 4 will pick up six months after the events of the epic Battle of Starcourt, and sees the group of friends separated for the first time as they attempt to navigate their new lives — and high school — without each other. The season ended with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moving to California with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his family, while Hopper, who was presumed dead, is alive in Russia.

But by the look of the photos, chaos and horror continues to follow the group no matter where they go.

"In this most vulnerable time, new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery, that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," the plot description reads.

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Photos appear to tease a plane crash, Hopper's life in Russia, a visit to a jail cell and more. But perhaps most importantly, the photos also promise a reunion between the original Hawkins crew.

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Netflix announced that the season will be split into two parts. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer also confirmed plans to end the series after season 5.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote in an open letter to fans. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Season 4's runtime will nearly double any of the previous seasons, making it a supersized event. The Duffer brothers explained that with so much content, the season will be broken into two parts, with two separate summer premieres. The first half will air on May 27, while the second half will come on July 1.

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet," the brothers wrote. "But also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

In November, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, sharing a closer look at Eleven's life in California.

"Dear Mike," Eleven said in a letter to love interest Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. "Today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you."

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

As her letter to Mike narrated the clip, Eleven is shown struggling to adjust to her new setting. Aside from Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), she is seen having trouble making new friends — and some of her classmates are seen chucking a spitball her way.

"We will have the best spring break ever," she added.

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

STRANGER THINGS Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Schnapp previously told PEOPLE that the upcoming season will be "unexpected, romantic and exhilarating." "I think this season is going to be the best one yet. It's something to be excited about," he said.

Schnapp, 17, also teased new connections between characters. "Every season we have different storylines and different people that I get to work with. I think this season, it was the most unexpected,'' he continued. "[There were] certain people I'd never worked with before. It just really opened my eyes and I had such a good time doing it."