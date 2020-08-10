Netflix Releases New Trailer for Space Drama Away Starring Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is headed to Mars.

On Monday, Netflix released a new trailer for their upcoming space drama series, Away, which stars the Oscar-winning actress as Emma Green, an American astronaut and former Navy pilot who prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars.

"The only think I've known for sure in my life is that I want to be on the first mission to Mars," Swank's character says in the trailer.

However, she must reconcile her dream with her decision to leave behind her husband Matt Logan (Josh Charles), a chief engineer at NASA, and teenage daughter Lex (Talitha Bateman) for three years.

"It's only three years," she tells her husband, who replies, "Okay, I guess I won't miss you then."

"I'll be right back," Green adds.

The 10-episode first season then follows Green and her crew's journey into space, which intensifies as their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

"You think you're the only one haunted by the sacrifices you made to get here?" Ray Panthaki's character, Ram Arya, tells Green.

Speaking to USA Today about the new series, Swank revealed that the show hits close to home as her own childhood dream was to be an astronaut.

"I wanted to be an astronaut before I wanted to be an actor, which was about the age of 9," Swank said. "It still has the same feeling for me now as it did then, the whole idea of something bigger than us and the unknown. I still would love to go to space someday, but being an actor and playing an astronaut is second best."

The show's cast also includes Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov, a Russian cosmonaut and engineer on the mission; Ato Essandoh as Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo, a British citizen from Ghana and world-renowned botanist who hopes to grow life on Mars; Panthaki as Ram Arya, an Air Force fighter pilot from India; Vivian Wu as Lu Wang, a chemist and astronaut representing China; and Monique Curnen as Melissa Ramirez, a former astronaut who is Emma's Crew Support Astronaut who takes care of Lex in Matt and Emma's absence.

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Hinderaker, Swank, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.