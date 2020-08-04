Sarah Paulson Is a Nurse Gone Mad in Trailer for Netflix's Ratched

The show tells the origin story of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Netflix has officially released the first trailer for their suspenseful upcoming drama series Ratched, which tells the creepy origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.

"You have been subjected to enough pain, but you deserve someone to show you mercy. How different I would be if someone had," says Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched in the trailer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show tells the origin story of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The character was first featured in the 1962 novel, and then portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 movie of the same name.

"I know how you feel right now. Told that you're 'mad' when that's what's driving you mad," Paulson says toward the end of the trailer.

Image zoom NETFLIX

The streaming service also recently debuted the first look images for the show, which is spearheaded by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and created by Evan Romansky.

Aside from Paulson, the show boasts an impressive cast list. It stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Image zoom SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

A synopsis of the show reads that in 1947, "Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind."

Image zoom SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

However, Mildred is on a "clandestine mission" and does everything she can to get hired, presenting "herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be."

"As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born," it reads.