Netflix Releases New Trailer for Death to 2020, a Mockumentary Special from Black Mirror Creators

Netflix is saying goodbye to 2020!

On Monday, the streaming service released the first trailer for their upcoming mockumentary feature, Death to 2020, which is set to be released on the platform Sunday, Dec. 27.

Created and executive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the masterminds behind the anthology series Black Mirror, the new special will close out 2020 by highlighting events from the past year — including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 presidential election — through a comical lense.

Image zoom Samuel L. Jackson in Death to 2020 | Credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

In the minute-and-a-half-long trailer, viewers are introduced to the mockumentary's array of characters, including Jackson's Dash Bracket, a reporter for New Yorkerly News.

"So what is it you guys wanna talk about?" his character asks before a montage of events that shaped the tumultuous year flash on the screen.

Viewers are then introduced to other characters featured in the comedy special, including Grant as Tennyson Foss, a history professor, Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II and Kudrow as Jeanetta Grace Susan, a political spokesperson and author.

As the clip comes to an end, Jones — who stars as behavioral therapist Dr. Maggie Gravel — quips about 2020, "I'd say it was a train wreck and a s--- show, but that would be unfair to trains and s---."

Talking about his work on Black Mirror and his past comedy credits, Booker, 49, said, "Those who only know me through Black Mirror may not realize that when not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I’ve spent years making comedy shows in the U.K. — including many topical comedy specials. In the loneliest year on record, I got to work (remotely) with writers and team members from my previous comedies, as well as many sickeningly talented people who were new to me."

Further detailing the upcoming Netflix special the producer added, "Death to 2020 features fictional characters discussing real events in a bombastic mockumentary, but quite a bit sillier than that makes it sound ... I don’t love the word 'satire' but there’s some of that here, alongside some angry jokes, and some goofy jokes."

Image zoom Leslie Jones in Death to 2020 | Credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

"And hopefully viewers will find at least one joke to their liking because let’s face it, in 2020, any laugh you can emit, no matter how fleeting, is a small but precious victory," he said.