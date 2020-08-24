Netflix Releases Chilling First Look at The Haunting of Bly Manor

Some stars from The Haunting of Hill House are returning as new characters in Bly Manor

Netflix has officially released the first look at The Haunting of Bly Manor.

On Monday, the streaming service dropped chilling images of the upcoming show, which follows 2018's hit The Haunting of Hill House.

While Hill House was an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 gothic novel of the same name, Bly Manor is based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. The book follows a governess who, while caring for two children at a remote estate, experiences brushes with ghosts.

Showrunner Mike Flanagan previously told film blog Birth.Movies.Death that new season will be "much scarier."

“For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary,” Flanagan told the blog. “I already think it’s much scarier than season 1, so I’m very excited about it.”

Flanagan echoed those statements to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s scarier,“ he said. “It’s a lot more frightening, just on a visceral level."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Flanagan expanded on some of the newer themes fans can expect to see in Bly Manor, including some romance.

“It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them that really beat at the heart of this season,” he said. “They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.”

Some The Haunting of Hill House stars are returning as new characters in Bly Manor. Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who starred as twins Nell and Luke in Hill House, respectively, will return for the next installment. Pedretti steps up to portray Dani, the American governess who takes a job looking after the "unusual" Wingrave children.

“Victoria and I talked at the very beginning about how to differentiate this character from Nell," Flanagan told Vanity Fair. "Nell was a character that carried around a ton of darkness with her and never quite got out of the shadows that she was introduced in when we see her as a child."

"Between the setting in the ’80s, and this idea of a young American abroad, just out on an adventure, it brightened everything up to begin with," he added.

Despite some of the cast reprisals, Flanagan told EW that there won’t be a direct link between Bly Manor and Hill House.

“There’s not a narrative connection, but there are little Easter eggs, for sure, not only in small details but in moments of dialogue and in some of the ideas from Hill House,” he explained. “There are definitely going to be things that will set off that little dopamine rush that those kind of connections create. But it’s not a direct connection from a story point of view.”

However, fans can expect a return of the haunting background ghosts. This time, they will add more meaning to the show's storyline.

“We were just trying to hide faces and figures,” Flanagan said if the random apparitions in Hill House.