Watch the First Full Trailer for Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in service!

On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for its 10-episode adaptation of Ann M. Martin's best-selling book of the same name, which follows a group of girls who launch their own local babysitting service.

The two-minute trailer opens to club president Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace) saying, "It all started at the very beginning of 7th grade."

From there, Kristy and her pals Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada) and Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) gather around a very 90s see-through landline to kick-start their innovative business.

And right on cue, the phone rings. "Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club. This is Kristy Thomas, president and founder speaking."

Image zoom Netflix

The trailer introduces a number of other characters, including new student Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), who eventually joins the club.

Also seen in the trailer is Kristy's mom Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer (Alicia Silverstone), whose relationship with Watson Brewer (Mark Feuerstein) leads to conflict between her and Kristy.

"I'd rather have head lice, again," Kristy says about the possibility of Watson marrying her mother.

In addition to running their club, the girls find themselves navigating the complicated world of early adolescence — including dealing with boy drama.

"I started the Baby-Sitters Club to take care of kids," Kristy says. "But what I realized, we were more than a club. We were best friends."

Image zoom The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club was first introduced as a novel in 1986, with Martin going on to write more than 35 books until other authors took over. To date, the series has over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories, with more than 180 million copies sold.

The books were previously adapted in 1990 for a one-season run on HBO, with syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Chanel. It was later turned into a film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk.

Image zoom The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

Of the 2020 reboot, showrunner Rachel Skukert told Entertainment Weekly last month, "We've loved thinking about each of the characters and translating them into the present."

"If you take a kid like Kristy who in the '80s was this sporty tomboy, who is she in the world now? She's like a girl boss. Who is Dawn, somebody who was a vegetarian and paved the way for that in the '80s? Now we're at this time where she might be somebody with a real social justice bent, an activist about the environment and about income inequality and stuff like that. Just bringing them into modernity was really interesting, thinking about how we could tell these stories through a modern lens," Skukert added to EW.