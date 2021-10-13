Netflix Reinstates Staffer Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle's The Closer Special

Netflix has reinstated Terra Field, a trans software engineer who spoke out against Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special on the streamer, in which she said he "attacks the trans community"

Terra Field, a Netflix employee who was suspended by the streamer for attending a business meeting uninvited, has been reinstated.

Field, a software engineer at Netflix who identifies as transgender, shared on Twitter Tuesday that she has been brought back after she and two other employees attempted to join the company's quarterly business review meeting following her public Twitter thread speaking out against Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Field, along with groups like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, have criticized Chappelle's special for anti-LGBTQ jokes, specifically attacks on the transgender community.

Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle in The Closer | Credit: Mathieu Bitton

In her tweet, Field told her followers, "Netflix has reinstated me after finding that there was no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting," adding, "I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I'm at. At the very least, I feel vindicated."

She also included a message she says came directly from Netflix.

"Our investigation did not find that you joined the QBR meeting with any ill intent and that you genuinely didn't think there was anything wrong with seeking access to this meeting," the message read. "Additionally when a director shared the link it further supported that this was a meeting that you could attend."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two other staffers, who were suspended over attending the meeting, have also been reinstated.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer Dave Chappelle | Credit: Netflix

Last week, Field released a lengthy Twitter statement one day after Chappelle's special premiered.

"Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness - all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You're going to hear a lot of talk about 'offense.' We are not offended," she wrote.

In a second tweet, she added, "What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women."

Field and two other employees were initially suspended Monday, per The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix insisted they did not take action against the three employees because they had spoken out against Chappelle's special.

A company spokesperson told THR Monday that Field's Twitter thread did not contribute to her suspension, and the other employees were also not suspended for their comments on The Closer.

"It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this show," the spokesperson said. "Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so."

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has defended The Closer despite the public backlash to the special, telling employees in an internal memo sent out last week, "we work hard to support ... creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the reinstatement of three employees, a trans employee resource group at Netflix is moving ahead with plans for a walkout Oct. 20, according to The Verge, which reports that the demonstration was planned in response to Sarandos' comments in support of The Closer.