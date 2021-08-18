The new series, hosted by Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, premiered Wednesday on Netflix's YouTube channel

Netflix Reality Games Recruits the Streamer's Unscripted Stars to Compete Against Each Other

Reality worlds are colliding in a new Netflix competition series.

Fan favorites from The Circle, Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle are going head-to-head on Netflix Reality Games, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Their knowledge, speed and strength will be put to the test as they compete against each other across three separate events.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will host the three-episode series, which just launched on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Netflix Reality Games Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

In a teaser trailer, Love Is Blind's Matthew Barnett hits the ground running with a giant diamond ring floatie wrapped around him, while another contender leaps into a pool with an eggplant emoji floatie.

The clip also teases a tense exchange between Love Is Blind stars, during which Amber Pike throws her hands up in frustration.

Netflix Reality Games Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Netflix Reality Games Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Three Netflix reality casts, three grueling events," Chrishell, 40, says in a voiceover. "Only one team can triumph."