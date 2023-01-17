'Perfect Match' Brings Together Netflix Singles from 'Love Is Blind',' The Circle' and More in Mega-Dating Show

Some of Netflix's most famous singles are getting another chance at love!

The streamer's latest dating series Perfect Match will see 23 alums from Netflix's unscripted series including Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts gather in a tropical paradise to find love.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the show will follow the reality stars as they "compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker," according to the official synopsis. The matchmakers will have the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with singles they invite to the villa.



In the game of love, the strategy of the matchmakers will determine if contestants find better matches or "create chaos." Ultimately, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

Love Is Blind alums Bartise Bowden, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren "LC" Chamblin and Shayne Jansen will be featured on the series alongside The Circle's Calvin Crooks, Joey Sasso, Mitchell Eason, Nick Uhlenhuth and Savannah Palacio.

Too Hot to Handle fan favorites Chase DeMoor, Chloe Veitch (who was also on The Circle), Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati and Izzy Fairthorne are also set to take part in the show.



The singles also include Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings), Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa), Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa), Dom Gabriel (The Mole), Ines Tazi (The Circle France), Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts), Will Richardson (The Mole) and Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum).

In the official announcement, Lachey teases of the cast: "In the game of love, they'll play by their own rules."

The first four episodes of Perfect Match premiere Feb. 14 on Netflix, with additional episodes dropping on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.