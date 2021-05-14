Outer Banks Season 2 Lands Summer Premiere at Netflix — See the First Photos

The series follows a tight-knit group of local teens — the "Pogues" — in the Outer Banks of North Carolina

It's almost time to head back down to OBX!

Netflix announced Friday that season 2 of Outer Banks will premiere this summer. The streaming giant also unveiled the first photos from the new season.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes," co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement. "It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix last April. The North Carolina-set series follows a local teen who teams up with his friends to search for treasure that's tied to his father's disappearance.

Following a successful first season, Netflix renewed Outer Banks last July. Prior to the renewal announcement, co-creator Jonas told Entertainment Weekly that he envisions the series running for four to five seasons.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he said at the time. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

When Stokes, 28, joined The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, he opened up about working on season 2 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wrapped production on season 2 about a month ago. So, it's in the can. We're editing away," he said. "We don't have a release date yet, but we're super, super excited about this season. [I'm] treading water with what I should and shouldn't say but … we're excited."

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Stokes teased how the mystery would continue in the show's sophomore run. "The glory of last year was that nobody knew what was going to happen, nobody knew what was coming," he said at the time. "But I think people are really going to enjoy season 2 … it has a very, very beautiful message."