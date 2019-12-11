Netflix is about to be bigger and better than ever.

Hot off its 34 nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, the streaming service has unveiled the list of original films and shows coming in 2020.

Here are the most anticipated Netflix originals that viewers can binge on beginning Jan. 1

Available in January

Messiah: Season 1 (Jan. 1): CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruptions. As he cultivates followers on his side, the media becomes infatuated with the characteristic figure.

AJ and the Queen (Jan. 10): RuPaul stars as a drag queen who hits the road after being robbed by her partner. But her adventure takes a turn when she discovers a 10-year-old (Izzy G.) has snuck away onto her trailer.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Jan. 15): The penultimate season will kick off right where season 5 ended: Grace (Jane Fonda) deciding to secretly marry a younger man (Peter Gallagher).

Sex Education: Season 2 (Jan. 17): This season, Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges to progress with his girlfriend Ola, while at the same time dealing with his strained relationship with former bestie Maeve (Emma Mackey).

The Ranch: Part 8 (Jan. 24): The final 10 episodes of the family drama, starring Ashton Kutcher, will close out the series’ four-year run.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Jan. 24): Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is back for some more spooky adventures in the series’ second season for eight episodes.

BoJack Horseman: Season 6, Part 2 (Jan. 31): The beloved and critically acclaimed animated series comes to a show-stopping end.

Available in February

Locke & Key: Season 1 (Feb. 7): The highly anticipated thriller series is based off the bestselling comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12): The sequel to the romantic teen comedy, starring heartthrob Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, arrives just before Valentine’s Day.

Premiere Date TBD

13 Reasons Why: Season 4: The drama comes to an end for Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his classmates at Liberty High School in the controversial teen drama.

The Christmas Chronicles 2: Kurt Russell returns to play Santa Claus as his real-life partner, Goldie Hawn, joins the fold as Mrs. Claus.

Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes kicks off her multi-year deal with Netflix with a series based on the novel series depicting romance in the 1800s England.

The Circle: The British social-media competition premieres in America with a unique concept that takes attributes from Big Brother and Catfish.

Dear White People: Season 4: The acclaimed comedy-drama airs its final season that touches on issues surrounding modern American race relations.

Fuller House: Season 5, Part 2: The Full House revival comes to an end and we say goodbye to the Tanner family — for now.

GLOW: Season 4: Ruth (Alison Brie) and her fellow Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling throw down for another exciting season.

The Haunting of Bly Manor: The supernatural anthology series returns, and this time, it’s based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

Lucifer: Season 5: After being revived by Netflix, the DC Comics-inspired series will close out with a fifth and final season.

The Society: Season 2: This mystery teen drama, starring Big Little Lies‘ Kathryn Newton, returns for another parent-free adventure.

Selena: The Series: Christian Serratos takes on the role as Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla in this biopic series that explores the years before her tragic death.

Taylor Swift: Miss America: The documentary film will explore several years throughout the “Lover” singer-songwriter’s incredible career.